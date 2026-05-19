The Toronto Police are running anti-bullying ads — so why are so many cops bullies themselves?

It was perversely amusing to come across a Toronto Police Service anti-bullying public service announcement last month.

Set to rhyming couplets, Sgt. Robert Chevalier was the main narrator for this cringe-worthy poem calling out bullying, especially bullying against the Rainbow Mafia set.

Astute viewers will recognize Sgt. Chevalier as one of the instructors for the Toronto Police Service “transgender training module.” No really, such a thing exists.

He comes across to us as a very confused man. You see, he doesn’t know if his young niece is actually his niece, which is to say, she might be “non-binary”, meaning that neither “niece” nor “nephew” is an appropriate descriptor for the kid. Well, maybe. The solution? This poor girl is now referred to as his “nibling”, which contrary to what you might be thinking, is not the name of a brand of licorice-like candy…

But from the confused to the deranged, also enlisted as a rhyming narrator for this bizarre public relations exercise is none other than Joseph Adams. You might not know this hotheaded cop by his actual real name, but we guarantee that you know of him by his infamous nickname: “Officer Bubbles”.

Adams was the kook who arrested a young female protester several years ago in Toronto for the egregious offence of… blowing bubbles. Adams considered bubble-blowing to be a form of assault. The lady was promptly arrested, cuffed, and incarcerated.

Talk about bullying…

And think about it: there are some 8,000 officers serving on the Toronto Police Service. And of all the candidates to pontificate about anti-bullying, the rocket scientists running corporate communications pick someone who became internationally famous for… severe anger issues?

Unbelievable…

In any event, we bumped into ex-Toronto cop Jay Bannister the other day. Bannister now operates the superb online website, Mad Lab Press, which has a special focus on cops who, well, tend to behave badly.

Check out our interview with Bannister who tells us how he himself was bullied by other cops after he was injured on the job (allegedly, cops don’t like members who are confined to desk duty.)

Bannister’s story is a startling one. And in the final analysis, his tale is proof positive that the TPS anti-bullying PSA is really a POS…