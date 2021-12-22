The Toronto Star doesn't want a return to pre-COVID normal

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a Toronto Star vaccine mandate op-ed.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the op-ed:

“...hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed. I can tell by all the hospital Tik-Tok videos. But that’s a non-sequitur — if you don’t get vaxxed, there will be a terrible lockdown. “Well, first of all, nearly 90 per cent of people are vaxxed, and they’re doing that lockdown anyways. But look at the admission there — lockdowns are devastating. So now it’s not a prescription for saving us; it’s a punishment for us being bad.”

