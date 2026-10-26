The Treasury Board sole-sourced $39,550 for black public servant leadership workshops

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) signed a $39,550 non-competitive contract for a consultant to help deliver “leadership workshops tailored specifically for Black Public Servants,” according to the federal government’s proactive disclosure of contracts. The contract with I/O Advisory Services Inc. of Ottawa is dated April 9, 2026, runs to March 31, 2027, is recorded as a call-up against a standing offer, and lists one bid.

The record describes the work as a “Senior Leadership Development Consultant to assist in the delivery of leadership workshops tailored specifically for Black Public Servants to enhance leadership training, career advancement opportunities and strategic support.” It is marked “Non-Competitive” and cites the exception that the value “does not exceed s.6 (b) Government Contracts Regulations prescribed dollar limits,” the rule that lets a department skip soliciting bids for services at or below $40,000.

At $39,550, the contract is $450 under that line; by Rebel News’ arithmetic, the figure matches a $35,000 fee plus 13 per cent harmonized sales tax, though the record gives no breakdown and no reason for the amount. It does not say who may attend.

I/O Advisory Services is run by Dr. Helen Ofosu, whose website cites her “doctoral-level expertise in I/O Psychology.” I/O stands for industrial and organizational psychology. The record does not name the consultant.

Neither the record nor TBS ties the contract to a program, but it is consistent with the Action Plan for Black Public Servants.

In a February 26, 2025 release, TBS said “Budget 2022 and 2023 committed nearly $50 million” for the plan, that 203 of 7,643 federal executives identified as black in 2022-23, and announced an Aspiring Directors Program for up to 100 black public servants and a Leadership Development Program for up to 300 black supervisors and managers through the Canada School of Public Service.

A backgrounder said the Office of the Chief Human Resources Officer created a Task Force for Black Public Servants in June 2023.

The record names a TBS contracting officer but no approving official, and marks the contract as not from a minister’s office. The department reports to Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board.