The Trudeau Liberals’ attack on law-abiding Canadian gun owners has reached a fever pitch

Last week, the Liberals snuck in 478 pages of last-minute amendments to their latest gun control legislation.

The amendments will outlaw “a firearm that is a rifle or shotgun, that is capable of discharging centre-fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner and that is designed to accept a detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity greater than five cartridges of the type for which the firearm was originally designed.”

Such a broad definition captures almost all hunting rifles with the exception of a few shotguns.

The witch-hunt of hunters and sports shooters began in earnest in May 2020, shortly after the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

Trudeau politicized that tragic event, and even tried to interfere with the official investigation to put forth a sweeping Order in Council banning some 1,500 popular hunting and sporting rifles.

Two years later, legislation outlining a mandatory “buy-back” program for “assault-style” rifles was introduced. Then, in October of this year, Trudeau “froze” Canada’s legal handgun market, making it so that only criminals can remain armed. Families of handgun owners must turn over their guns to the government to be destroyed upon the death of the owner. In my family, this means my grandpa's heirloom guns will be incinerated instead of passed on to my kids when I am gone.

The Liberals have made a new class of criminal out of law-abiding people while simultaneously lowering the sentencing guidelines for and related gun crimes because of "systemic racism."

This is so much more than a gun grab. The Liberals have openly declared war on all Canadians' fundamental private property rights and are scapegoating the innocent for the failures of progressive policies in Canada's big cities.

Firearms are part of our Canadian heritage and culture. With 2 million plus Canadians holding a valid firearms license - more than play organized hockey- the shooting sports, according to the numbers, are our national sport, whether the Liberals like it or not.

How much more of this will we let them get away with?

