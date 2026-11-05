Bloc demanding end to subsidies for Alberta oil industry that helped pay Quebec's way through equalization: Stockwell Day

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, Lise Merle and Tamara Lich were joined by former Conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day to discuss the Bloc Québécois' demand that Ottawa end all subsidies for Canada's oil and gas industry in Thursday's federal budget, as reported by the Western Standard.

Asked whether the Bloc has the leverage to squeeze that out of the budget, Day didn't mince words. "Sad to say, the Bloc has that kind of leverage," he said, adding that Quebec gets "a lot of things that most other provinces don't," one of Alberta's main grievances.

He also noted that Quebec can afford to be anti-oil and gas thanks to the electricity it gets from Churchill Falls in Newfoundland and Labrador under a long-standing contract.

On the subsidies themselves, Day said the industry mostly benefits from tax provisions that let companies defer, not avoid, their taxes. "I don't believe there should be subsidies to the oil and gas industry. And they are largely overrated and overblown other than some of these tax provisions," he said. But he argued the same standard should apply to green industries. "If I don't want to buy an electric car, why should I be subsidizing you to buy Elon Musk's Tesla, right?"

Lich, who spent most of her adult career in Alberta's oil and gas sector, said she has always been shocked that political leaders weren't "flying all over the world and shouting proudly from the rooftops how environmentally friendly and efficient our oil and gas industry is here."

"How do you think we stay alive in the eight months of winter out here on the prairies?" Merle asked. "How do you think we get around this vast landscape?"

Day pointed out that Quebec has been "massively subsidized by Alberta through the equalization" program for decades. "The industry that has subsidized Quebec and frankly much of the rest of the country is from oil and gas," he said.

He added that if Quebec hadn't blocked a pipeline to the east, Canadian energy could have helped Europe stop buying Russian oil and helped countries like China and India burn less coal. "Alberta could have been literally reducing emissions around the world, helping our own economy," he said.

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