WHO supporters comment on Pfizer for not testing their COVID vaccine for transmission

Bureaucrats, politicians, public health officials, and elites from across the globe have made their way to Berlin, Germany, and the Rebels have too.

They came to attend the World Health Summit 2022, which has partnered with the World Health Organization to hold “the world’s leading global health conference.”

Rebel News, on the other hand, came to ask Summit participants hard questions that you won’t hear from state backed media. For example, how do they believe global entities like the WHO, and big Pharma pushers like Bill Gates (a planned speaker for the conference), handled COVID-19 over the last 2 years?

What do WHO supporters, and backers, think about the World Health Summit scheduling 60 events for the conference with many focused on handling future pandemics? And this is without a single event discussing how much harm lockdowns caused to global economies, and whether such measures should be repeated in the future. Or, now that Pfizer has admitted to not testing their COVID vaccine for transmission before pumping it into the arms of millions if not billions of people, what are their opinions on the vaccine mandates?

On October 15, the night before the Summit kicked off, Drea Humphrey, Rebel News’ B.C. Chief Reporter spoke to those who were on their way to a Vichow Prize for Global Health award ceremony, and she asked them the above questions.

Click on the full video report to hear how a scientist, two public health officials, and a research analyst answered the above questions.

This report is just the beginning of the important coverage that our team at Rebel News will be bringing you from Germany.