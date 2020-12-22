“The will of the people” is behind small biz: The Point of Light in Newmarket REOPENS

The Point of Light is self-described as a body, mind and spirit shop located in Newmarket, Ontario. It offers new age, metaphysical and spiritual items as well as services and classes to bring positive, uplifting and healing energies into one’s life.

Better yet, this fantastic little shop of spirituality is now channelling that energy force known as courage. That’s because the operators of The Point of Light, Karthik Raj and Barbara Bushe, have decided to defy the province’s Grey Zone mandate (aka total lockdown) by opening up for business.

Why? Well, why not?

For starters, there is no real “total lockdown” in York Region to begin with — after all, some of the merchandise that this small shop is now selling “illegally” is available at the likes of certain big box stores which remain open, for some inexplicable reason. Then again, the staff at The Point of Life don’t have the sort of big bucks Walmart has to, say, hire a Ford government insider like Melissa “Lockdown” Lantsman to ensure that it won’t be affected by any silly virus rules. Maybe that’s why things are business as usual at Walmart.

We would argue that a small shop can enforce sanitation rules far better than a packed-to-the-gills big box store. Indeed, The Point of Light website notes: “We adhere to all public health protocols of low capacity, hand sanitizing, increased sanitizing, physical distancing & others. We will continue, as we always have, to honour exemptions as per regional and provincial health directives and the Ontario Human Rights code. (York.ca and Ontario.ca)”

We especially like that last sentence, which essentially means that if you happen to be exempt from wearing a mask, the staff at The Point of Light are going to respect your exemption and not hassle you, unlike so many other retailers. What a concept!

In the days ahead, we shall keep an eye on this little shop to see if it is actually allowed to serve its customers, or if bylaw enforcement officers or even the police will be dispatched to shut the store down, under threat of heavy fines. Stay tuned…