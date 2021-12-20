Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Theo Fleury: Kids sports, child predators and the COVID protocols locking parents out

COVID safety rules banning parents from keeping watch is putting kids in danger.

  By Rebel News
  December 20, 2021

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, an expert on the topic of minor sports and child predators joined Sheila to discuss the dangers of lockdowns.

Theo Fleury is a former NHL star, a public speaker with a focus on recovering from trauma and addiction and a lover of freedom.

Here's a bit of what Theo had to say:

“The adults get groomed first, before anything else happens. The last thing in the process of this kind of behaviour is a kid gets abused.
...there is a long, lengthy grooming process that happens.

“So yeah, we're putting our kids in dangerous situations by not having eyeballs on our kids when we should be able to.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

