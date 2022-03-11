There are actual Nazis in Ukraine — and the Canadian government has been supporting them

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how while the Trudeau Liberals have been cavalierly slandering their political enemies as "Nazis," they've been arming and training and promoting actual paramilitary Nazi groups in Ukraine.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

You know the official hate-finders? They go nuts to find Nazis where there are none. You know what I'm talking about? The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network... I went to both of their websites today — completely silent on the actual, real, armed, paramilitary Nazis in Ukraine that Western powers are arming and training and promoting. I don't get it. I mean, maybe I understand it coming from Chrystia Freeland — I mean, these are her grandfather's people. But I really don't get it, I mean you can be for Ukraine but against the Nazis, right? I think that's the best way to be. I just find it bizarre and crazy and troubling that the most real Nazis left on earth — I mean, really, are there any actual Nazis anywhere else on earth? — The real ones have been officially deemed the good guys. No, I don't think they're the good guys. I'm not going to claim that all Ukrainians are like those folks — I want to believe, and I think I do believe, that they are a small fringe. That's the language Trudeau used to talk about the truckers, didn't he? "Small fringe... with unacceptable views." So when we really do have a small fringe of Nazis with unacceptable views, shouldn't we call them out? Or at least, just brainstorming here, maybe stop arming them and training them and promoting them? Remember this when they call you a Nazi next time.

