'So much more to this than just COVID': MPP Belinda Karahalios on the state of Ontario politics

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Over the weekend I ran into the MPP in the riding of Cambridge, Belinda Karahalios, at a private event at an undisclosed location where the identities of the attendees, hosts and speakers were being respected.

Belinda was kicked out of Premier of Ontario Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative caucus in June 2020 for voting against the highly criticized Re-Opening Ontario Act, also known as Bill 195.

We had a quick chat about her and husband Jim Karahalios’ party, New Blue Ontario, the hard-left turn of Doug Ford, as well as the recent feud with Randy Hillier where he is accused of being planned opposition. This comes after Hillier announced that he was forming his own party, the Ontario First party, which is stated as being a subset of the federal People’s Party of Canada.

I have reached out to Randy Hillier to get his comments. If and when he responds, I will pose similar questions to him and give him a chance to share his side of the story because here at Rebel News we want you to be able to form your own opinion.

Stay tuned because you’ll witness a free exchange of ideas that you won’t find anywhere else.