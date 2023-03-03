There were always simple, affordable COVID prevention strategies available — and they come with no side effects

A simple xylitol based nasal spray can prevent COVID-19 infections according to a new double-blind, placebo controlled trial as the health benefits of the sugar alcohol continue to be discovered.

Cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough shared the findings from Balmforth et al. recently on his substack where he refers to such strategies as simple, affordable and readily available.

The study found that SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed by serology was 71% lower with xylitol compared to placebo and that fewer clinic symptoms were experienced by the test group and no harmful effects were associated with the use of xylitol.

A smaller study of xylitol nasal spray in mild COVID-19 cases demonstrated that persistent loss of smell may be eliminated with xylitol nasal spray during the acute congestion phase, McCullough’s substack reads.

McCullough rightfully contrasts the above discovery with the failed novel pharmaceutical interventions such as remdesivir, baricitinib, molnupiravir, COVID-19 vaccines – none of which have prevented COVID-19 illness, death or transmission.

Dr. McCullough first shared his preference for oral/nasal decontamination strategies, otherwise known as nasopharyngeal protection, with Rebel News in December 2021.

McCullough has faced targeted harassment and cancellation in wake of his contrarian views that question the status quo.

He has been calling for an urgent investigation into the rise in sudden deaths in countries where the novel COVID-19 injections were administered on a population wide scale.