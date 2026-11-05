Stockwell Day calls for tougher screening of newcomers after Alberta teen's ISIS terror arrest

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, Lise Merle and Tamara Lich asked former public safety minister Stockwell Day about reports that a 17-year-old from Alberta has been arrested on a terrorism-related charge for allegedly communicating with ISIS.

Day said Canada has "pretty good intelligence services," adding that he worked with them as minister. Cases like this are sometimes uncovered by accident and sometimes through monitoring networks on "the dark side of the internet," he said.

"It shows we have to be careful about who we let into the country, and we've got to ask some pretty serious questions," Day said. When someone is coming from a nation "known to be a supporter of terrorism, known to be an exporter of terrorism, then there's got to be some pretty significant hurdles to jump through before you let people in."

Lich called the situation "really concerning," noting that terrorist organizations are "targeting the youth in the United States and Canada both, and basically recruiting them." She credited CSIS and Canada's intelligence services for flagging the case.

The panel also discussed Prime Minister Mark Carney's decision to deny entry to young athletes from Russia and Belarus, including for the World Juniors, while the war in Ukraine continues.

Day said he disagrees with banning athletes in general, since many are apolitical. He contrasted it with Carney's position on sex-based categories in sport. "You won't say that you're going to agree with the Olympic Committee and ban biologically born men from coming to the Olympics and other international sports and competing against girls and women," he said.

Lich agreed that sport is "typically very apolitical" and said she found the ban "a little bit shocking," pointing out that "IRGC questionable people" have been allowed into Canada.

Finally, the panel reacted to former Alberta premier Jason Kenney calling it a terrible night for the "MAGA North" crowd. Day, a longtime friend of Kenney, said he doesn't know what the label means and that policies should be judged one by one. Lich, who campaigned for Kenney's United Conservatives in 2019, said she was disappointed by "a lot of name-calling with people that he didn't agree with."

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