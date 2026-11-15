No meat in McRib? McDonald’s faces U.S. lawsuits over sandwich claims

A class-action lawsuit against McDonald’s in the U.S. will proceed after all.

The point of contention: the McRib sandwich, which is now being sold in select U.S. markets.

The crux of the matter: the plaintiffs allege the McRib contains no pork rib meat and is made from lower-grade pork products. Notably, rib meat costs more than other parts of a pig. The McRib meat itself is pressed into a form resembling a small rack of ribs. It might look like ribs, but appearances can be deceiving.

Indeed, the complainant accuses McDonald’s of “deliberate sleight of hand.”

The complainant is seeking unspecified monetary damages and is asking the company to stop using naming, marketing and advertising practices that it says have misled consumers, namely, the suggestion that the McRib is made with actual rib meat.

McDonald’s tried to have the case dismissed. Still, Judge April M. Perry of the U.S. District Court in Chicago recently ruled that the class-action lawsuit, filed last December against McDonald’s over its McRib sandwich, can proceed.

For its part, McDonald’s called the lawsuit “meritless” and said it “distorts the facts.”

According to a statement released by the Golden Arches: “We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”

The company has until Nov. 20 to file its response.

Of note, the McRib is not available in Canada and is currently sold only in select U.S. markets.

So, what say YOU, dear viewers? Is the McRib akin to false advertising given the absence of actual rib meat? Or does the class action amount to a frivolous and vexatious complaint?