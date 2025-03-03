Theresa Tam emails reveal unethical medical experiments on Inuit babies

Recently uncovered government emails reveal that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), led by Dr. Theresa Tam, subjected Inuit babies to experimental drug trials without their, or their parents' consent. The email correspondence, part of a massive 450,000-page disclosure made possible by Bret Sears, exposes a failed pharmaceutical program that ignored ethical standards, raising serious questions about accountability within Canada's public health system.

The experimental drug in question, an RSV monoclonal antibody program, was administered to Inuit infants in Nunavik, an Inuit territory in Quebec, without proper consent or transparency. Despite concerns raised by healthcare workers about the lack of informed consent and the absence of Inuit community involvement in the decision-making process, the program proceeded.

The drug, developed by AstraZeneca, was intended to treat respiratory infections, but internal PHAC emails reveal that the trial was unsuccessful. Not only did it fail to prevent hospitalizations from RSV, but the data from the trial also indicated negative effectiveness.

An email dated December 16, 2019, uncovered by retired police detective and independent investigator Donald Best, reveals that Dr. Tom Wong, the Director General of Population & Public Health at Indigenous Services Canada, admitted the trial’s disappointing outcomes, noting that the program had "little chance" of preventing RSV-related hospitalizations, even at regional and tertiary hospitals.

Worse yet, Wong knew that the experiment had significant ethical concerns among healthcare professionals, with no guarantees of free and informed consent.

The exposure of this trial reveals a disturbing pattern of unethical medical experimentation on Indigenous children in Canada. As further detailed by Best, non-consenting Indigenous children have historically been subjected to medical trials dating back to the 1930s, including harmful tuberculosis vaccine experiments that documented fatalities, and deliberate starvation under the guise of studying malnutrition in the 40s and 50s.

Best has been scrutinizing the released documents and questions whether the actions of Dr. Tam and other public health officials could lead to criminal negligence charges. If it is proven that they were aware of the risks and continued the program without informed consent, he says this could constitute criminal wrongdoing.

Despite the government's recognition of the ethical concerns surrounding the experiment, there has been no accountability for its flawed execution. Even more disturbingly, the failed drug trial did not deter the public health agency from continuing to recommend the same treatment, which they call “expensive.”

The blatant disregard for informed consent and the exploitation of vulnerable Indigenous communities for the benefit of Big Pharma is shocking, with public health officials knowingly proceeding with these experiments and putting innocent babies at risk, all without their knowledge or consent.

Rebel News presented these serious accusations to Canada’s health agency, but they failed to respond for comment.

This breach of ethics and transparency raises critical questions about the integrity of Canada's health authorities. The implications of this report extend beyond the health of Indigenous children—it challenges the very foundations of public health in Canada. How far do these unethical practices extend, and who will ultimately be held accountable for the harm caused?