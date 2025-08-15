'These girls are being bullied': Volleyball team forced to share dorms with trans-identifying male

A Nova Scotia girls' provincial volleyball team was told by their coach that voicing concerns over sharing dorms with a trans-identifying biological male teammate was a “disgusting” act of “transphobia” and “homophobia,” according to an exclusive report from Juno News.

The story's author, Melanie Bennet, joined The Ezra Levant Show, to discuss the details of this latest instance of women and girls' private spaces being invaded by males.

Melanie explained how the male was selected for the provincial team that travelled to Toronto to compete in the Canada Cup, where “some young girls complained.”

An important point of clarity, the journalist shared that from what her sources said, the girls “didn't actually share rooms” with the male “but did have a shared bathroom.”

After raising concerns privately amongst themselves, the girls were then reprimanded.

“These are elite youths who are competing at a high level, perhaps for scholarships, maybe to be professional,” she said of the female athletes.

“These girls complaining about being in their spaces, possibly taking their trophies and their scholarships, and whatever else, they're being threatened with being expelled from the team in their last year.”

The adults in charge of the program were using a “very heavy hand to keep this quiet,” Melanie added. “It seems to me like there's a lot of effort to hide what's going on and make it look like it's this kid who happens to be gay who's being bullied — which is not the case at all,” she continued, noting the coaches use of terms like “LGBTQ+ athlete” instead of directly saying it was a trans-identified male.

Despite the concerns from the girls, the inclusion of the male on the team abides by the program's code of conduct, she said.

“In this case, I think absolutely these girls are being bullied and that bullying by adults, and threatening frankly, is being supported by policy,” detailed Melanie.

“So, unless those policies change, unless the ethics in sports committees actually do anything about this — which at this point, I'm not sure they will without a significant amount of pressure — this is just going to continue because it's all about protecting the male who happens to be in female sport from any kind of outing and exclusion from the sport.”