They demolished his backyard hockey rink, so now Markham resident Martin Ross is running for mayor

There’s an old saying that goes, “You can’t fight city hall.” Well, just tell that to Markham, Ont., resident Martin Ross. He plans to fight city hall by becoming Markham’s new mayor in the municipal election this October.

Ross has never been involved in politics before. But then the city declared war on his beloved backyard hockey rink, a rink that no longer exists.

A few complaints – eight, precisely – were issued about the rink. And that meant local councillor Reid McAlpine demanded that Ross take down the rink. Or the city would do it for him at an exorbitant cost.

Apparently, the biggest complainers were the Gagnons who live next-door to Ross. They are the ones who were allegedly the most vocal complainers. Coincidentally, they are financial donors to… Reid McAlpine!

Funny how that works, eh?

But get this: the primary bone of contention regarding the city’s ire over the rink is that Ross lives in a heritage property that is not supposed to be altered. How odd that the Gagnons added an addition to their principal residence (also a heritage property, by the way) AND built a two-storey guesthouse in the backyard. Why the double standard? Oh, yeah, as previously stated, since the Gagnons grease McAlpine’s palms with fabulous moolah, we have yet another case of “one law for me, one law for thee.”

More proof of Markham’s vendetta: the city informed Ross that if he did not remove the rink, they would do so and bill him $500,000, later revising this sum to “just” $352,000 (of note: the original cost of the rink was $300,000!) As well, when Martin sought a quote from a demolition company, he was told it would be only $59,000 to tear down the rink. Talk about gross misconduct!

Ross eventually lost his battle to save his rink. And so it is that he plans to run for mayor to make Markham fun again. This is a David versus Goliath story to be sure, but we’ll keep our eyes on this race come October.

Postscript: we interviewed Ross outside Markham City Hall. We couldn’t help but notice that the city’s parking lot had temporary pickleball and beach volleyball courts installed. And here we thought that fun and games were verboten in Markham? Fascinating…