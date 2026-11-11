“They deserve their damn jobs”: Poilievre calls to fire Liberal minister as Brampton plant workers face layoffs

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday, where workers are facing layoffs heading into the holidays, and called on Prime Minister Mark Carney to fire Industry Minister Mélanie Joly.

“Workers deserve answers. Minister, they deserve their damn jobs, and Canadians deserve their damn tax dollars,” Poilievre said. “She’s been threatening lawsuits for years. She’s done nothing.”

On Tuesday’s Rebel Roundup, hosts Lise Merle and Scarlett Grace welcomed the fight. “These are the times to be fired up,” Scarlett said. “We need someone with that energy to fight, not just speak at us.”

Lise said the people responsible for the job losses should not keep their own, and added Ontario Premier Doug Ford to that list, arguing his “antagonistic approach to the United States did not benefit those people.”

Ford, asked about the plant’s future, said Canada “can’t bring in kits from China” because that “will bastardize the whole sector.” Lise pointed out that his comments come as Carney says the security risks of partnering with China are “much less” than those of partnering with the United States.

The hosts then turned to Heritage Minister Marc Miller, who defended the budget’s extra money for CBC/Radio-Canada and expanded tax credits for newsrooms, insisting the public broadcaster is independent of the government.

Lise called it a bailout for outlets that “couldn’t make a business case,” while Scarlett recalled testimony at the Allison Inquiry comparing the CBC’s pandemic coverage to North Korean state media.

The budget’s $62-billion deficit includes more money for the CBC. Rebel News, by contrast, takes no government money. “How could we look at ourselves in the mirror and take the government money?” Lise asked.