'They have no intention of letting this man go': Pastor Artur has been in jail now for over 50 days

Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the latest on Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who has now been in jail for more than 50 days since he was arrested at his home in early February.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 29, 2022
  • News Analysis

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the latest on Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who has now been in jail after for more than 50 days since he was arrested at his home in early February and charged with mischief, as well as a charge under the never-before-used Critical Infrastructure Defence Act meant for pipeline bombers and well-head saboteurs.

The charges stem from a one day trip to the Coutts border blockade in February where Pastor Artur gave a supportive sermon to truckers and farmers who were blocking the main crossing with Alberta and Montana in protest of remaining COVID restrictions in Canada. The blockade was in place before Art arrived, and continued after he left and the truckers and farmers involved have publicly stated he was not an organizer or instigator of the blockade.

Though he was recently granted bail on the Coutts charges, Artur remains in custody for breach of prior conditions stemming from when he was found in contempt of Alberta Health Services court orders. One order forced him to allow his church to be inspected for COVID compliance by health authorities and police at nearly anytime. The second court order restricted his right to peacefully protest — banning such demonstrations as “illegal public gatherings.”

