They’re going to arrest me again this weekend — unless you do this one thing.
I intend to go to the exact same sidewalk. But if I’m there with 50 law-abiding Canadian citizens, all of us standing peacefully on the sidewalk, waving Canadian flags, the police might actually do their job.
Toronto Police arrested me last Sunday for standing on the sidewalk. I was reporting on a pro-Hamas protest, and police claimed that my mere presence was “breaching the peace”.
And I’m certain they’re going to arrest me again this Sunday, because I intend to go to the exact same sidewalk (The pro-Hamas bullies invade the same Jewish neighbourhood every week.)
But that’s only if I’m by myself — arresting me was a lot easier for the police than arresting the 20 pro-Hamas extremists who were shouting at me.
Will you come to join me in solidarity, as a fellow Canadian citizen?
Will you help me take back our streets from these pro-Hamas thugs?
By the way, it’s against the law for police to arrest someone who isn’t breaking the law, just because other people threaten to breach the peace. In 2019, in a remarkably similar case called Fleming v. Ontario, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that police can’t do that.
Don’t be afraid. Our Rebel News lawyers will represent anyone who is standing peacefully with us who is falsely arrested. Hopefully no-one will be, but I promise to have your back, if you have mine.
Police actually have to do their job and enforce the law — not take the easy way out by arresting innocent people.
So here’s our plan: we simply stand on the sidewalk. With our Canadian flags. (I’ll bring the donuts and coffee to keep warm!)
Who knows, we might even sing O Canada.
We’re going to get there at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in Toronto.
Please join me — to help convince the police to do the right thing. It’s a family-friendly, peaceful event.
We’ll have lots of Canadian flags that you can borrow. And feel free to make your own sign, too.
And let’s show Canada that we have the right to walk on the sidewalk — no matter what foreign bullies say.
See you Sunday at 9 a.m.!
