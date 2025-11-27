They said it wouldn’t happen, but Digital IDs will be key to enforcing Australia’s teen social media ban

Major social media platforms including Meta, TikTok, Google, and Snapchat have implemented government-issued IDs as part of their age-verification processes ahead of Australia’s under-16 ban, despite repeated assurances from Communications Minister Anika Wells that ID uploads would not be necessary.

The rollout involves a variety of age-assurance methods, from biometric analysis to credit-card verification, but users may still have to submit sensitive documents if automated systems fail, given the known limitations of age-estimation technology.

Sky News reports that Meta has confirmed that “if someone was dissatisfied with the outcome of age estimation, they would have to upload an ID.” A spokesperson added, “This is important, as we know age estimation technology is not 100 per cent accurate and is even more difficult at the 16 age boundary.”

TikTok said it “would not rely solely on government-issued ID,” but acknowledged alternative methods are imperfect. A spokesperson explained, “We use a multi-layered approach to age assurance that relies on various technologies and signals to confirm someone's age. If we wrongly deactivate an account, it is easy for people to submit an appeal which includes methods that don't rely on a government-issued ID.” TikTok’s appeal options include age estimation, credit-card authorisation, and government ID uploads.

Google and Snapchat have also moved toward ID-based or government-linked verification in preparation for the new regime.

Shadow Communications Minister Melissa McIntosh said she was “really concerned” about the rollout. She warned that Australians could be forced to provide digital identity, saying, “Meta and probably other platforms will be compelling Australians to use their digital ID if their age verification technology can’t establish an age. They could be asking for a driver's licence or a birth certificate. So I'm not surprised about this. It is rushed. The government is unprepared. The (Communications) Minister is not being straight with Australian people and we are now just weeks away.”

The Albanese government’s ban takes effect on 10 December 2025, with $50 million fines for non-compliance. Wells maintained it was “absolutely not the case” that platforms would require government ID, calling concerns “a scare campaign being trumpeted from parts of the internet, but it is not true.”