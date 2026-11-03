'They're going to pay for all of it': Trump says Canada will build Keystone XL as dairy tariffs face the chopping block

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Tamara Lich reacted to President Donald Trump saying the Keystone XL pipeline is going to be built, and that Canada is going to pay for it.

"They're going to build the Keystone pipeline. They're going to pay for it, but they're going to pay for all of it," Trump said. "We're going to give them the route, and it's largely been determined."

Joe Biden revoked the pipeline's permit on his first day in office in January 2021. Tamara Lich recalled watching trucks on Highway 1 haul away pipe that had already been delivered to Saskatchewan for construction.

"I think this is excellent news and I certainly hope we see it come to fruition," Lich said, calling the project "a huge boon" for oilfield workers in Saskatchewan and Alberta. No construction timeline has been announced.

Lich, who worked in the Alberta oil patch for most of her adult life, said Ottawa's Bill C-69 and Bill C-48, and the talk of "dirty oil," left her "stumped," because Alberta's energy industry is "one of the most environmentally friendly and efficient" in the world. David Menzies pointed to anti-oil activists who depend on petroleum products every day, from nylon jackets to cell phones.

Trump also said a deal with Canada would end the tariffs American farmers pay. "Our farmers were paying tremendous tariffs to send things to Canada. All those tariffs will be gone," he said. "They were paying as much as 400% for milk products and other things."

Menzies said Trump is "absolutely right" about supply management, which covers dairy, chicken, eggs and turkey, and argued it works as "an indirect tariff" on Canadians who buy those products at home. He suggested viewers compare the price of milk or cheese in any border city.

He called supply management a "third rail" that no party except Maxime Bernier's People's Party will touch, though "there are more consumers than there are farmers." Lich said she is curious how Prime Minister Mark Carney will respond, given "a lot of money behind big dairy" and its lobby groups.

"All it takes is political will," Menzies said.