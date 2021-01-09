“They're going to use this to restrict freedoms” | Keean Bexte joins Ezra Levant from Washington

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined from Dulles Airport in Virginia by roving Rebel reporter Keean Bexte following his coverage of the massive protest in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

Keean joined Ezra to discuss the events that transpired that day, what he saw and what his opinion was on everything else that happened — including the protesters who breached the Capitol after forcing their way through police — and where things go from here.

Keean told Ezra that he thought:

The left is definitely going to try to write this as the “great defence of democracy” against right-wing terrorists and everyone who's ever supported Donald Trump will be lumped in with the dozens of people who broke into the Capitol building. And they're going to act like this is 9/11, the 9/11 of 2021 and they're going to use this to restrict freedoms as they did after 9/11. Just like how they've decided how and when you can go into airports and changed the whole process. They're going to change how and when and why you use social media. The perfect example is Mark Zuckerberg taking to Facebook to say that the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, whether you like that or not, is still Donald TRump, has now been banned from Facebook. He [was also temporarily] banned from Twitter. I seriously thought to myself last night, well I want to know what he's saying, how do I do that? I've relied on [social media] for so long, how do you actually hear what the president is saying.

