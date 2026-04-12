'They're not about the working man': Whitegate refinery protesters speak to Ezra Levant in Ireland

Article by Rebel News Staff

Ordinary people in Ireland have been pushed into an unprecedented protest due to rising fuel costs and what they describe as a lack of government support. Many of those involved say they are first-time protesters, insisting they have been left with “no backing from the government whatsoever” and feel “taxed to death.”

The protesters have been blockading a refinery since Wednesday evening and say they intend to remain until their demands are met. They argue that fuel prices, driven by global conditions, have made their work unsustainable, with one protester saying, “It’s not feasible at the moment” to continue operating under current conditions.

Furthermore, while some countries have reduced fuel taxes, Ireland has not followed suit.

Frustration also focused on government spending priorities, with participants arguing that money is being directed abroad while domestic industries struggle. One protester said, “It’s all about the money with them. They’re not about the working man that’s actually keeping the country running.”

Despite the disruption, the group said interactions with Gardaí have been largely positive. “They’re 100% behind us,” protesters claimed, adding that even large police deployments have not led to arrests. There were reported threats of military involvement, though protesters said no escalation has occurred on the ground.

The demonstrators emphasized they are not seeking handouts, but “a bit of fairness” and stability for working people. They say they will remain in place until they receive what they see as meaningful support from the government.

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