Things the Canadian government has done: Promoted suicide and trampled a protester with a horse

This episode originally aired on December 2, 2022.

Wow, check out that new whiz-bang marketing campaign by Montreal-based Simons. The retail chain isn’t promoting its line of clothing nor home goods, rather, it’s promoting… suicide? What the hell? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the gruesome details…

Do you remember the horrific case of Candice Sero, the elderly indigenous woman who was trampled by a police horse in Ottawa back in February? Well this just in: the Special Investigations Unit is no longer investigating her case any longer – apparently, she wasn’t maimed enough. Unbelievable. Our Montreal-based reporter, Alexa Lavoie – who was also injured in Ottawa last February thanks to police brutality – has all the scoop.

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Justin Trudeau’s Royal Canadian Mounted Henchmen looking like the Argos’ defensive line by once again physically preventing Prime Minister Blackface McGroper from hearing any insensitive questions from Rebel News.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ’em up…