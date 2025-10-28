This bites! San Jose Sharks apologize for a fan expressing support for law enforcement!

Did you catch that grovelling apology issued by the San Jose Sharks the other day?

It was all about an inappropriate message that appeared on the Jumbotron during a game last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s the apology verbatim:

During the first intermission of tonight’s game, an offensively worded message which had been externally submitted was inadvertently displayed on the in-arena scoreboard. Sharks Sports & Entertainment deeply regrets that this message, which does not meet our organization’s values, was not detected during our standard review process. The Sharks organization sincerely apologizes for this oversight, and we are actively working to determine the origin of the message.

Wow, that sounds really serious! But what exactly was stated on the scoreboard last Saturday night? Was it an F-bomb? Racial slurs? Maybe something deemed to be “transphobic”?

Well, no, no, and no.

Here, verbatim, is that “offensively worded message” which was paid for by a fan: “SJ Sharks Fans LOVE ICE!! Get ’em Boyz!”

That’s right. A patriot wanted to give a shoutout to a law enforcement agency. Namely, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Oh my God! You can’t do that in Gavin Gruesome’s California! Especially on Hispanic Heritage Night at the SAP Center!

You know what’s REALLY offensive here? It’s that the San Jose Sharks organization is essentially implying that it is anti-law enforcement and that it is anti-strong borders.

The Sharks also seem to be implying that they are pro-illegal immigration and pro-illegal gangs. You know, like MS-13, which deals in fentanyl and human trafficking and death.

What the H-E double hockey sticks are the Sharks thinking?

You know what else is offensive? That the Sharks seem to think that its Hispanic fan base is all-in when it comes to illegal aliens. News flash: the vast majority of Hispanics who legally immigrated to the U.S. want the illegal and violent riffraff deported, too.

It is sad that an NHL team is going down this rabbit hole of wokeness and progressive insanity.

Here’s our advice for the San Jose Sharks: how about focusing on, you know, putting a winning team on the ice? And by “ice”, we mean frozen water, not the federal law enforcement agency. After all, at time of publication, the San Jose Sharks were the only NHL that had yet to register a single win this season.

What losers.

Here's another piece of advice for San Jose’s hockey club: change the nickname. Sharks, after all, are fearless. This organization is gutless. So, how about rebranding as, say, the San Jose Guppies? At least that would make for truth in advertising…