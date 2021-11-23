'This case has nothing to do with race': Kyle Rittenhouse says jury made right decision

AP Photo/Noah Berger

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Black Lives Matter is displeased with Kyle Rittenhouse’s claim that he supports their cause. Clips of 18-year-old Rittenhouse’s interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson surfaced on Monday afternoon, in which he said he supported the "BLM movement" and the activist group’s right to peacefully protest.

"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defence," Rittenhouse said. "I am not a racist person. I support the BLM movement … I support peacefully demonstrating."

Kyle Rittenhouse: "This case has nothing to do with race."



Watch our exclusive interview, tomorrow at 8pm ET on @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vXLEVtfycc — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 22, 2021

"I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases," the teenager continued. "It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of somebody."

Rittenhouse told Carlson’s documentary crew that he believes the jury made the right decision because "self-defence is not illegal."

"The jury reached the correct verdict," Rittenhouse said. "Self-defence is not illegal and I think they came to the correct verdict and I’m glad that everything went well. It’s been a rough journey but we made it through it. We made it through the hard part."

Following Rittenhouse’s remarks, Black Lives Matter took to social media on Tuesday to say, "Alexa play: I don’t f**k with you" with a link to a music video, while quoting a Newsweek article quoting the teenager.

Black Lives Matter claimed over the weekend that Rittenhouse being found not guilty of all charges was proof "this is how the systems conspire to entrench #WhiteSupremacy."

#KyleRittenhouse found not guilty on all counts.

This is how the systems conspire to entrench #WhiteSupremacy. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 19, 2021

"Reminder: the system is working exactly as it is meant to." the group wrote in another tweet. "The system was always meant to protect and uphold white supremacy."

Reminder: the system is working exactly as it is meant to. The system was always meant to protect and uphold white supremacy. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 19, 2021

"The little racist/terrorist Kyle Rittenhouse represents the exact kind of white-supremacist vigilante violence that we’ve seen before — with the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the murder of #TrayvonMartin," the group added. "It brought us into the streets more than eight years ago and birthed #BlackLivesMatter. Today is another reminder that we’re far from achieving our abolitionist future. But rest assured, we will get there. We will win. #EndWhiteSupremacy."

It brought us into the streets more than 8 years ago and birthed #BlackLivesMatter.



Today is another reminder that we’re far from achieving our abolitionist future. But rest assured, we will get there. We will win. #EndWhiteSupremacy — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 20, 2021

On Friday, a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges pertaining to the deaths of two men and the wounding of another during riots last year in the city, as reported on Rebel News.