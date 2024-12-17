WATCH: Aussie doctor took on the CORRUPT health system and won!

Suspended Brisbane doctor William Bay has won a significant legal battle after challenging the official COVID-19 narrative at the height of the pandemic madness.

Last week, the Brisbane Supreme Court ruled in his favour, overturning his suspension, which had lasted nearly two and a half years. The court found the decision to suspend him was unjust, and the actions of the medical board were biased.

Reflecting on his battle, Dr. Bay explained that the suspension started after he openly criticised government COVID policies.

"The government and the medical regulators sought to suppress doctors' free speech during the pandemic," he told me. "They issued an order in the 9th of March, 2021 via email to all health practitioners saying that she couldn't criticise the government, couldn't criticise the vaccines, and you had to deny ethics and informed consent to your patients. So this was an outrageous turn of events and I didn't take it lightly."

Dr. Bay’s protest against the restrictions led to him creating the Queensland People’s Protest, where he organised 45 protests across the country. One of these protests involved confronting the Australian Medical Association’s (AMA) national conference in Sydney in July 2022, which resulted in his suspension without a trial. He was not even allowed to attend his hearing.

A key finding from the Supreme Court was that the medical board had engaged in procedural unfairness and bias. "The judge found that they had denied me the right to speak freely about vaccines, and that the head of the medical board had collaborated with the AMA to lodge the complaint against me," Dr. Bay said. "This outcome is not just a win for me, but for the free speech of clinicians in Australia."

The court’s ruling pointed to multiple flaws in the suspension process. Notably, none of the five complaints against Dr. Bay involved patients. One complaint even came from the medical board itself, which then adjudicated on the matter. "They were not only the complainant, but also the judge and jury," he added. "It was a complete abuse of power."

Justice Bradley, in the court’s decision, criticised the medical board’s attempt to suppress political criticism, noting that such criticism is vital for democracy and the integrity of medical practice. "The Constitution protects freedom of political communication in this country," Dr. Bay highlighted.

The judge ruled that the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) must pay Dr. Bay’s legal costs and reinstate his medical licence. For Dr. Bay, the victory was especially sweet after he fought the case without legal representation, taking on 10 lawyers from AHPRA in court.

Dr. Bay’s experience highlights the importance of standing up for free speech, even under pressure. "My message to other doctors is clear: speak out. It’s your right. And even though the system tried to silence me, justice has prevailed."

Reflecting on the toll the ordeal has taken, Dr. Bay noted the personal sacrifices. "I was suspended for almost two and a half years. It was financially tough, but I survived through donations and even had to do Uber Eats for a time. It was humbling."

Despite his victory, Dr. Bay remains critical of the ongoing pressure faced by dissenting voices in the medical community. "There’s still persecution, and I’m not welcome back in the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners," he said. "But the fight isn’t over. We need to ensure this never happens again."

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



