'This is a fight for the future of America': Texas governor prepared for stand off with Biden admin over border security

Facebook/ Greg Abbott

In a video interview posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Tucker Carlson was joined by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss the latest developments of a constitutional crisis surrounding the southern border. There, Abbott is trying to prevent the mass illegal immigration that the Biden regime refuses to contain.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Democrat administration for US Border Patrol operated by the feds are legally allowed to remove and cut barbed wire setup by the state’s National Guard.

Almost every Republican governor in the U.S. has come out in support of Texas’ right to defend its border from the invasion of illegal immigrants crossing into the country. Former president Donald Trump called for willing states to send National Guard in support, with over 10 already doing so.

December 2023 saw more than 225,000 in illegal migrants enter the U.S., a record high that appears to have no end in sight under President Joe Biden's leadership.

In the phone call interview with Abbott, Tucker starts off with by asking the governor what he would do if Biden nationalizes the Texas National Guard.

“Well, first, I'll be shocked. That would be a boneheaded move on his part. Total disaster, for one,” Abbott said. “As you might imagine, we are prepared in the event that that unlikely event does occur, to make sure that we will be able to continue exactly what we've been doing over the past month. And that is building these barriers, whether it be the concertina wire or other anti-crime border barriers, whatever we've been building.”

He directly called out the Democrat president for taking actions against Texas’ ability to defend itself, telling Carlson “The Biden administration is now trying to attack us because of it, and we will continue to do exactly what we're doing to expand our denial of illegal entry into the state of Texas. With state employees, I assume, not with National Guard.”

Texas set up approximately 30 miles of razor wire along its southern border, only for the U.S. Border Patrol to frequently cut through it, facilitating the entry of illegal immigrants.



When pressed by Carlson on how he’ll continue to defend the border with National Guard, Gov. Abbott said there’s already armed law enforcement and other National Guard already on the border, so there won’t be an issue with nationalization.

“You can be assured there will be more National Guard from other states and more law enforcement officers within the state of Texas and other states. And, Tucker, I just signed a law — a new law in the state of Texas that will go into effect on March 5 — that authorizes any law enforcement officer in the state of Texas to be able to arrest anybody coming across the border illegally.”

Democrats accuse Texas governor of defying Supreme Court in protecting the border



The host asked Abbott if he'd spoken directly with Biden or anyone from the White House over the stand off, with the governor telling Carlson he has.

“I handed him a letter that had in it immediate solutions he could take that would immediately secure the border without the need of any new law to be passed,” he said. “Despite the fact that I handed him on altogether eight different letters. He has refused to ever respond.”

After the Supreme Court ruling, Abbott posted a letter declaring his position that he would defend the state from the invasion, citing the writers of the U.S. Constitution.

“James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that states should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats like cartels smuggling millions of illegal immigrants across the border,” Abbott said.

Carlson pressed Abbott on how many National Guard troops the other 25 governors supporting him have provided, with the Texas governor explaining that the group understands this is a fight for the future of the nation.

“I'll be shocked and disappointed if almost all of them do not. Since there have been about 10 so far that have sent National Guard or other law enforcement, they now are joining together with us. And this is a fight for the future of America. And they all know it. And so I believe that they will all be on this effort.”

When asked how he sees this stand off coming to an end, Abbott says Texas will remain committed to enforcing immigration laws. Abbott, however, says he expects a conclusion to come on January 20, 2025 — when a second Trump administration is sworn in.

“I believe a new president will be sworn in, a president who will actually enforce the immigration laws of the entire country, not just the Texas border, but New Mexico and Arizona and California and the Canadian border also,” he said.

“And we will have safe and secure borders once again, because we will have a president who actually will enforce the laws of the United States of America.”