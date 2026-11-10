“This is a war on Remembrance Day”: Hardly anyone in Calgary is wearing a poppy

David Menzies has been counting poppies in Toronto since 2019. On Monday’s Rebel Roundup, he told co-host Tamara Lich that when Rebel News filmed at Yonge-Dundas Square ten minutes before 11 a.m. on a past Remembrance Day, about 95 per cent of passersby weren’t wearing one.

Now political commentator Marty Belanger, known online as MartyUpNorth, says the same thing is happening in Calgary. “At best, only 1 in 20 people, 5%, are wearing a poppy,” he wrote, publishing a short video of his walk through a downtown mall. “Why is that?”

“I don’t think I saw one bystander wearing a poppy,” David said after watching it. Tamara said she saw plenty of poppies in Medicine Hat over the weekend, “but this is shocking, in Calgary too.”

Belanger wondered whether poppies are simply harder to find these days. David wasn’t buying it, pointing out that gas stations, coffee shops and retailers all have poppy boxes, and so does every local Legion.

He said the problem has gone well beyond poppies. In New Hamburg, Ont., a memorial banner honouring Pte. Tyler Todd, who was killed by an IED in Afghanistan in 2010, was spray-painted last month.

And in Hamilton, Capt. Kenneth Kunkel, who was supervising air cadets selling poppies, was left with life-altering injuries after an alleged assault at a restaurant on Barton Street East. His family’s fundraiser says he faces spinal surgery. A 48-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy have been charged with aggravated assault.

“This is beyond lest we forget. This is a war on Remembrance Day and our veterans,” David said.

Tamara called the Hamilton attack “absolutely disgusting.” She said that when the Freedom Convoy’s organizers realized they would have donations left over after reimbursing the truckers, they decided to give the surplus to a veterans’ organization. “Our veterans do mean so much to us. They have fought and died for us,” she said.

The hosts then turned to Don Cherry, who was fired by Sportsnet in November 2019 after he called out people for not wearing poppies on Coach’s Corner. David said Cherry was “ahead of the curve” and “spoke the truth,” and that if the host of some of the most-watched minutes on Canadian TV could be cancelled, anyone could.

Tamara said she believes that was the point. “That was a warning sign to the rest of Canada,” she said. “If we can fire somebody like Don Cherry and completely cancel him, then, you know, it’s gonna be really easy to do it to regular people like you and me.”

They closed with a short skit shared by Rebel’s Drea Humphrey, in which a military chaplain tells a wounded soldier he isn’t allowed to pray or say “God,” and offers an inclusive “spiritual reflection” instead.