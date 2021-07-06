“This is our land”: Activist calls for non-indigenous Canadians to surrender their land

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit Crowdfund Investigative Journalism! Rebel journalists are often flying or driving across the country investigating important stories. Help us recoup the incidental costs of our investigative journalism like 3 star hotels and economy airfare. 41 Donors

Since the recent announcements of the location of several unmarked gravesites near former residential schools, Canadians have come together like never before to acknowledge and raise awareness of the horrible things that happened to some of the indigenous children that attended residential schools.

We’ve lowered our flags to half-mast, celebrated National Indigenous Awareness Day, and in many areas, went as far as to cancel Canada Day festivities, after 16 months of restrictions on any celebrations.

Yet, there are some who are calling for much more than that. And no, I’m not just referring to those inciting the burning of Christian places of worship, like Harsha Walia, the head of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association. I’m referring to some who are using the discovery of the unmarked grave sites as a reason to demand that non-indigenous Canadians surrender their property to the First Nations.

In this report, you will hear from a Manitoba activist named Kahwahtee ket Muskwa Iskwew who believes just that. I met her while reporting on site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, shortly after the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation band put out a press release which stated the remains of 215 former residential school students had been discovered in unmarked graves. While I personally did not agree with Kahwahtee ket Muskwa Iskwew’s views, I appreciated how forthcoming and willing to discuss them with me she was.

You’ll also hear from Hereditary Chief Adam Eneas, who I recently met in Penticton, B.C. while investigating the first two of several churches to be burnt since National Indigenous Awareness Day.

