'This is war': Paris riot supporter tells Rebel News you can’t have a revolution without fear

Days after rioters smashed, looted and set fire to businesses across Paris and the rest of France on Oct. 17, the damage is still visible on the streets of the French capital.

Videographer Guillaume Roy and I went to Place de la République, where a newspaper stand was burned, bus stops were smashed one after another, and shop owners were still replacing their windows. One worker told me each window costs about 4,000 to 5,000 euros to replace, and that much of the shop’s merchandise was looted.

"You have to loot. You really have to smash things to change the world."



A Paris man told me he's "200, 300%" behind October 17, the "student protests" that turned into a violent riot.



Then a passerby walked by and summed it up in three words. 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/nKpgQvmYTV — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 23, 2026

Rioters pried up paving stones from the streets and threw them through storefront windows to break in and loot.

We visited on the eve of what demonstrators are calling the movement’s “second act,” when they plan to mobilize again.

One man I interviewed said violence was justified.

“I would say that we can’t do a revolution without fear,” he said. “There will be people who will lose, but it’s the war.”

Asked whether he believes France is at war, he answered: “The war is the capitalistic.”

“We need to change the power, we need to change the world, we need to be afraid,” he said, complaining about rising prices, the president and the state of national education.

A 15-year-old, whose identity we are hiding because he is a minor, blamed the destruction on the right. He claimed “80 per cent of the degradations were made by extreme-right militants” so the blame would fall on the left, and that police officers disguised themselves as young people. He offered no evidence for either claim.

“Of course, I’m not for the pillages and the degradations,” he said, adding that the media “totally manipulate us.”

When I pointed out that videos show many of those responsible appear to be second-generation immigrants, the teen called that “prejudice” and “racism.” He said rioters wore masks only to protect themselves from tear gas.

“We are young, we are children, we are not terrorists,” he said.

Students at the demonstrations listed their own grievances: high schools in squalid condition, with ceilings caving in, sewage, rats and cockroaches, plus shortages of nurses, teachers and even chairs.

The graffiti around the square tells a different story from the teen’s. I found slogans attacking police, a call to “burn the prison” and a call to murder cops.

This is literally a movement that is emerging from the far left.

One boarded-up shop carried a sign reading “October 17, this boutique was destroyed,” saying it will reopen “when the conditions allow it.”

At the centre of the square, the Monument to the Republic, topped by Marianne, the symbol of French liberty and republican values, has been scrubbed clean since the riots. The monument is covered in graffiti almost every time the far left protests, and the state pays to clean it each time.

Paris is not the same city Guillaume and I saw during the French legislative elections and the Olympic Games. A few minutes from the square, tents line the sidewalks and trash piles up in a nearby park.

We are in France, not in a third world country.