This is what you need to know about the Qantas 'No Jab, No Fly' plan

Last night, Qantas CEO, Alan Joyce said the Australian flag carrier was working on their terms and conditions to make 'No Jab, No Fly' official Qantas policy.

I'm no anti-vaxxer. I've had every Vaccine, and so have my children.

But like many around the world, I'm a little sceptical about the fastest produced Vaccine in history. It hasn't been tried and tested so no one could possibly know if and what the longterm effects are. And with everything we now know about this virus, I can understand why so many people will reject this injection and want to stop their kids from having it.

The Vaccine is certainly scarier than the virus, especially when it comes to children.

Is mandatory-vaccination even legal?

We currently have 'No Jab, No Pay' and 'No Jab, No Play' legislation that essentially forces parents to vaccinate their children or suffer consequences that most couldn't bare, such as no childcare or Family tax benefits.

Whether you agree with that legislation or not, it set the precedence.