WATCH: This is why China is BETTER than Australia according to one student
Over the weekend, I covered a celebration made up mostly of people who fled Communist China to live freely in Australia when I noticed somebody on the outskirts of the event who didn't seem so happy about the Falun Gong presence.
This video is not the full content of our conversation; It's just the part of our interview that had nothing to do with the event I was there to cover. Nevertheless, I think it's an intriguing insight into the thought process of Chinese students in Australia.
The rest of our discussion will go live later this week when I file the actual report.
- By Avi Yemini
