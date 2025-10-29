Tommy Robinson leaves Israel with a MESSAGE the world needs to hear

After almost two relentless weeks documenting Tommy Robinson’s historic visit to Israel, we’re officially calling a wrap on our coverage.

Our team gave you front-row seats to everything the mainstream media refuses to show. Because if you relied on the BBC or Sky News, you’d have no idea what really happened during this trip.

When I asked Tommy how he felt at the end of the journey, he didn’t hold back. “The trip's been beautiful. It's been harrowing. It's been heartbreaking. It's been fun. It's been all those things in one,” he told me. “Every emotion you think you can feel.”

I’ve been travelling across Israel with @TRobinsonNewEra for 11 days now — and the reaction has been UNREAL.



Israel LOVES Tommy Robinson.



And this is just one night in Tel Aviv.



👉 https://t.co/FSvvBWFQDT pic.twitter.com/y2kKqRh0lk — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 26, 2025

From meeting hostage families to spending time with soldiers and locals, Tommy said he was struck by how many Israelis thanked him simply for “telling the truth”. As he put it, “It's pretty mad and sad… people going, ‘Oh my God, thank you.’ Thank you for what? For saying the honest truth of what's happening?”

Tommy was deeply moved by the warmth he received, but also frustrated that so few in the West speak openly in defence of Israel. “Everyone who cares about Western civilisation should be on the side of Israel. It's as simple as that,” he said.

He also described feeling something spiritual during the trip. “Christians prayed for me and I said, ‘Wow, I think I felt the Holy Spirit,’” he recalled. “I wish I got baptised here... I’ll probably come back and do that.”

Reflecting on his biggest revelation, Tommy pointed to Israel’s tough stance on illegal immigration. “They saw the problem and dealt with it. They built a fence and stopped the mass immigration. Ours don’t,” he said.

As for the backlash to his visit, Tommy was unfazed. “I go where I want, whenever I want,” he said. “Israel’s a beautiful country. I’m coming back.”

Watch all our coverage

Tommy Robinson's memorable moments from his historic Israel visit 9:59 Tommy Robinson leaves Israel with a MESSAGE the world needs to hear 23:51 What we saw in Israel DESTROYS the left's 'apartheid' narrative 37:58 Israeli Christian Warns of Islamist Takeover of Europe 17:52 Tommy Robinson SHATTERS the 'Free Palestine' narrative in Jerusalem 24:14 Supporters in Tel Aviv say Tommy Robinson 'gives them hope' for Western civilization 1:31:05 Tommy Robinson & Avi Yemini Banned from Al-Aqsa mosque! 02:52 He said you can WAVE an ISRAELI FLAG in RAMALLAH… yeah, RIGHT! 09:25 Lone Protester Tries to AMBUSH Tommy Robinson — Instantly REGRETS It 42:21 Tommy Robinson tours Jerusalem's historic City of David

