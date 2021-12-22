This only ends when people stop listening to politicians: Spencer Fernando with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (follow @SpencerFernando on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about how politicians seem to be following the harshest politicians instead of the science behind COVID.

On his website, Spencer described the moving goalposts and the lack of lockdown relief for a highly-vaccinated society:

As the most statist and authoritarian province, Quebec is often the ‘leader’ in terms of imposing state control, which then creates the political pretext for other provinces to quickly follow. Quebec is also leaving the door open to stricter measures, including further restrictions on private gatherings (something the government should never have the power to authorize).

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

