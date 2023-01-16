Those aged 65 and older could face increased risk of stroke post-bivalent booster injection, a CDC safety signal warns

pridannikov - stock.adobe.com

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recently disclosed an early warning signal of stroke for those aged 65 and older following the administration of the omicron-specific bivalent booster dose.

The spike in cases comes after a safety signal was identified by the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) surveillance system.

Looks like the “conspiracy theorists” and “anti-vaxxers” were right again



The CDC is now going to investigate the link between the C19 vaccine and strokes



Too little, too late! pic.twitter.com/NKTkknf6fH — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 13, 2023

“Rapid-response investigation of the signal in the VSD raised a question of whether people 65 and older who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent were more likely to have an ischemic stroke in the 21 days following vaccination compared with days 22-42 following vaccination,” the CDC said in a statement on its website. They will continue to analyze data and findings will be discussed at the end of this month.

Ischemic strokes occur when an artery that supplies blood to the brain becomes blocked. The blockage hinders blood flow and oxygen to the brain and if circulation is not restored quickly, brain damage can be permanent.

Through additional analysis of other systems, the CDC determined that no other safety signals have validated the risk. Neither Pfizer nor Moderna’s study, the Veteran Affairs database, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), nor Pfizer’s global safety database have flagged this incidence.

The CDC & FDA investigated themselves and found no link between the booster and stroke. Phew 😅 I feel much better!



In other news I investigated all of my fights & disagreements with my husband and determined I have been right every single time. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) January 16, 2023

For this reason, the CDC continues to recommend that everyone aged six months of age and older stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, including individuals eligible to receive the bivalent booster.

Yet they continue to ignore real-world evidence that the injections are causing harm.

CDC/FDA are way late on this stroke signal! Look at these massive numbers of stroke within 28 days from taking a COVID-19 vaccine in three Nordic countries! This woman was on FOX telling her story in 2021 and I provided commentary. #courageousdiscourse https://t.co/fAbHjrrFpd — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ (@P_McCulloughMD) January 14, 2023

An independent VAERS data interpretation website has continued to find that death reports spike in the days following the COVID-19 injection. The preliminary data shows that this is exponentially more than what has been reported in the decades prior to the rollout of this novel mRNA injection.

Other independent systemic reviews revealed that Pfizer’s own trial data shows an increase in harm, including death, compared to that of the placebo group. Due to the small sample study sizes, as well as the preliminary unblinding of study participants and skewed data interpretation, the manufacturer's own data missed or buried safety signals.

Meanwhile, real-world data dissected by independent review flagged alarming safety signals very early in the injection rollout – primarily the now openly acknowledged risk of myocarditis in young males post-COVID-19 injection.

How many other safety signals will develop as the real-time rollout continues?