'Thought crimes': RCMP sabotage private farm equipment that 'might' have been used for protest

Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the outrageous story of Alberta RCMP covertly disabling private heavy equipment — because they believed they might be used in the future as a part of the border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 15, 2022
  • News Analysis

Alberta Canada News Analysis Convoy Reports
