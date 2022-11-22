Bloody November: Thousands protest at Vancouver rally over atrocities against Iranian protesters under Iran’s Islamic regime

Close to 2000 protesters in Vancouver participated in a worldwide protest against Iran’s Islamic regime this past Saturday. Nine Canadian provinces and close to 200 cities across the globe held such rallies with a focus on remembering the atrocities taking place currently against Iranian protesters and previously back in 2019, which is now known as Iran’s “Bloody November.”

“You fill your gas tank with the blood of Iranian People.” An activist participating in a Canada wide protest today against Iran’s Islamic regime claims their messages in Canada calling to free Iran are being censored by big tech

Full report coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/qDa2gRdKEi — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 19, 2022

Last week marked two months of worldwide protests calling for freedom in Iran. The strong movement was sparked by the brutal death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The late Amini was visiting Iran at the time and died after she was taken into custody for allegedly not wearing her hijab per the regime’s strict Islamic code.

Rebel News was on site at the Vancouver Art Gallery where protesters gathered to hear speeches and sing songs of freedom after marching from BC Place. Click on the full report to hear why it was important for the attendees to show up to the protest.

Additionally, you will hear their answers to questions surrounding big-tech censorship that some activists in their movement are experiencing, and what they make of the conflicting reports on how many protesters in their movement have been ordered to be executed to date since the death of Mahsa Amini.

