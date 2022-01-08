Thousands take to the streets of Montreal to protest latest wave of authoritarian COVID measures

Quebec is currently under heavy lockdown, with nearly all 'non-essential' establishments forced to close, including places of worship, and a nightly curfew being strictly enforced by police.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Saturday afternoon in Montreal, Quebec, to speak out against the increasingly oppressive COVID-19 measures presently in effect across the province.

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, also joined the crowd on the streets of Montreal, continuing to push his party's message of bringing COVID restrictions to an end.

Private gatherings between households are not permitted, and vaccine passports are required for nearly all public places, including government liquor and cannabis stores. The province has also announced that a third COVID shot will soon be required in order to maintain 'fully vaccinated' status.

