Thousands take to the streets of Montreal to protest latest wave of authoritarian COVID measures

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Saturday afternoon in Montreal, Quebec, to speak out against the increasingly oppressive COVID-19 measures presently in effect across the province.

HAPPENING NOW:



People take to the streets of Montreal, Quebec in protest against the covid mandates we are seeing across the province. https://t.co/orRKf9nYRl pic.twitter.com/699qCvRyS7 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 8, 2022

Protest against Covid-19 mandates happening now in Montreal, Quebec. https://t.co/orRKf9nYRl pic.twitter.com/vFeIqpljkd — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 8, 2022

Quebec is currently under heavy lockdown, with nearly all 'non-essential' establishments forced to close, including places of worship, and a nightly curfew being strictly enforced by police.

Thousands of protesters in Montreal take to the streets against vaccine mandates, curfews and restrictions.



Support and see the rest of our work at https://t.co/sJH1IV8S5S pic.twitter.com/T6qUdcXtHm — Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 8, 2022

Montreal, Quebec:



With the new measures against the unvaccinated, many people came to Place Jacques-Cartier to express their disagreements against these measures.



.@lincolnmjay came all the way from Toronto to help us today.



You can support our work at https://t.co/sJH1IVqtus pic.twitter.com/TNXbn0sIWu — Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 8, 2022

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada, also joined the crowd on the streets of Montreal, continuing to push his party's message of bringing COVID restrictions to an end.

It’s very cold in Montreal but we are not alone and the cold won’t stop us! pic.twitter.com/kFClqBGwTf — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) January 8, 2022

Private gatherings between households are not permitted, and vaccine passports are required for nearly all public places, including government liquor and cannabis stores. The province has also announced that a third COVID shot will soon be required in order to maintain 'fully vaccinated' status.