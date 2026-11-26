Three federal departments committed $18,007,000 in less than four months to a single Montreal children's theatre, the Maison québécoise du théâtre pour l'enfance et la jeunesse, better known as Maison Théâtre, according to the federal grants database.

The largest piece is $15 million from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program. The agreement, titled "Relocation of the Maison Théâtre," began on Sept. 21, 2026 and runs to March 31, 2029.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions added $2.5 million on June 1, a non-repayable contribution to "build a performance venue with creation spaces in order to contribute to the revitalization of East Montreal." Canadian Heritage added $507,000 on June 23 for the theatre's 2026-27 to 2028-29 seasons under the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

The two capital grants were announced on July 6 in Montreal by Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe and Steven Guilbeault, then the MP for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, who spoke on behalf of Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson.

The release puts the project's cost at "nearly $45.5 million." Quebec is paying $25 million, Ottawa $17.5 million and the City of Montreal $1 million. That leaves about $2 million for private donors; the release says "a major campaign will be launched shortly."

The $507,000 operating grant from Canadian Heritage was not mentioned in the announcement.

The theatre, founded in 1982 and housed for four decades at the Cégep du Vieux Montréal, is moving "following the landlord's repossession of its current premises" to the Angus sector of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie. Its architects, Provencher_Roy, say construction "is expected to begin in winter 2027, with the building scheduled to open in fall 2028."