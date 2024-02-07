Three more Liberal cabinet ministers ordered by Federal Court to unblock Rebel News journalists on X

'These cabinet ministers are lawbreakers and the Federal Court has ordered them to stop breaking the law,' said Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 07, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed three Liberal cabinet ministers being forced to unblock Rebel News journalists on X after a Federal Court ruled that blocking the accounts was unlawful.

The ministers are also required to repay Rebel News — along with Ezra Levant, Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid and head of social media Yanky Pollak — a portion of their legal fees.

Last year, Rebel News enjoyed a legal victory over Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. Begrudgingly, he paid us $20,000 for blocking Ezra Levant on X.

The three ministers who decided to follow suit with Guilbeault and block Rebel News journalists on X are Marci Ien, Karina Gould, Ya'ara Saks.

Gould is the Liberal House leader and previously faced criticism for taking a picture with former Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka during an event featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Saks is the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and previously faced scrutiny for claiming that the phrase "honk honk" was code for "heil Hitler."

Marci Ien is the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada, and was also forced to unblock Rebel News journalists on X.

Read the documents:

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.

Canada News Analysis Twitter Lawsuit
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.