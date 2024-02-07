Three more Liberal cabinet ministers ordered by Federal Court to unblock Rebel News journalists on X

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed three Liberal cabinet ministers being forced to unblock Rebel News journalists on X after a Federal Court ruled that blocking the accounts was unlawful.

The ministers are also required to repay Rebel News — along with Ezra Levant, Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid and head of social media Yanky Pollak — a portion of their legal fees.

Last year, Rebel News enjoyed a legal victory over Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. Begrudgingly, he paid us $20,000 for blocking Ezra Levant on X.

'PAY YOUR DEBT': Steven Guilbeault's lawyer says $20,000 owed to Rebel News was 'lost in the mail'



As a court-ordered deadline draws near, Ezra Levant told the Liberal environment minister that it's time to pay up.

The three ministers who decided to follow suit with Guilbeault and block Rebel News journalists on X are Marci Ien, Karina Gould, Ya'ara Saks.

Gould is the Liberal House leader and previously faced criticism for taking a picture with former Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka during an event featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Liberal Government House Leader deleted her Instagram post where she is seen holding hands with 98-year-old Ukrainian Yaroslav Hunka after news broke that he was a member of the elite Nazi Waffen SS during World War 2.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/WYzcuE9R3f pic.twitter.com/a6nSfjoHc9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 28, 2023

Saks is the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and previously faced scrutiny for claiming that the phrase "honk honk" was code for "heil Hitler."

Ya'ara Saks, the former Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will replace Carolyn Bennett as Minister of Mental Health.



MORE: https://t.co/F0iYoaRESQ pic.twitter.com/BNyNzFvaxg — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 26, 2023

Marci Ien is the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada, and was also forced to unblock Rebel News journalists on X.

On November 14, Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien will announce supports to bolster the 'economic security and prosperity of women through professional sport.



MORE: https://t.co/Ev95Q48BKG pic.twitter.com/x7ljEl9Ae9 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 11, 2023

