Three-quarters of Afghan nationals who assisted Canadian Forces still stranded in Afghanistan

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole.

More than half of the Afghans who assisted the Canadian military are still stuck in Afghanistan, which is once again under the rule of the oppressive Taliban regime.

“That is not very acceptable...We know the Taliban has ramped up their brutal regime,” said Calgary Forest Lawn Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan.

“They are not letting women and young girls go to school anymore.”

Afghan interpreters who worked with Canadian troops during the 20-year war as fixers are considered traitors by some in their country. Translators say they live in fear of their families being attacked or killed.

Prior to the Taliban retaking control of Kabul in August after the hasty American troop drawdown, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in July that a plan was being formalized then to get interpreters out of the region to be resettled in Canada.

That plan does not appear to have materialized.

According to Blacklock's Reporter:

Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons said from the collapse of Kabul last August 15 the immigration department received some 9,400 applications from Afghan nationals who assisted the Canadian Armed Forces. Of those a total 6,184 were approved to settle in Canada as government-sponsored refugees. A total 2,385 have arrived in Canada to date.

Canada settled 405,000 immigrants from all countries last year. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, one million Afghan refugees have expressed a desire to resettle in Canada. The federal government initially stated it would allow 20,000 Afghans into Canada later increasing that number to 40,000.