First, three years of service interruptions due to COVID; now federal workers are on a nation-wide strike. Do Canadians really deserve this?

On Wednesday, more than 155,000 federal public servants went on strike after the Public Service Alliance of Canada couldn’t reach a settlement with the Trudeau Liberals. Three words come to mind: What. An. Outrage!

The main issue, par for the course, is money, with the government announcing a 9% salary increase over three years whereas PSAC is demanding 13.5% over the same time frame.

And now, once again, Canadians hoping for a litany of federal government services are out of luck. And seriously, given our rocky economy in which so many are struggling with gas and grocery prices, surely anyone in the private sector would be elated with a 9% raise?

But alas, this is apparently chump change in the eyes of the PSAC rank and file.

And it’s not just about getting a hefty raise. Other demands include:

putting the brakes on contracting out work (translation: more overtime for PSAC workers);

allowing employees to continue working from home (even though COVID-19 is a distant blip in the rear-view mirror);

a special shift premium for anyone working past 4 p.m.;

and, oddly, PSAC is demanding more anti-racism training for its members (is the public sector a bastion of racism these days? If so, why?)

We visited a PSAC picket line in Toronto. We wanted to get their side of the story, we wanted to hear how they were justifying their lofty demands at a time when so many Canadians are struggling to get by.

Alas, their silence was deafening…