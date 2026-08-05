TikTok star Rebecca Luna's MAID case fuels concerns over Canada's expanding euthanasia regime

An Alzheimer's specialist reportedly expected years before full-time care, while a MAID assessment suggested only one to two years of acceptable quality of life remained.

Scarlett Grace
  |   August 05, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Rebecca Luna, a 49-year-old TikTok creator from Victoria, B.C., documented nearly every step of her battle with young-onset Alzheimer's disease. In the final year of her life, tens of thousands of followers watched as she shared her declining health, her fears about the future, and ultimately her decision to die through Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

Luna died on July 25, 2026, surrounded by family, leaving behind two daughters and reigniting debate over how Canada's assisted dying regime is being applied.

According to Luna's own videos, her neurologist told her she likely had five to seven years before requiring full-time care. However, after meeting with MAID assessors, she said she was told the quality of life she was willing to accept would likely last only one to two years, possibly less. She later revealed she had been approved for MAID and could undergo the procedure as early as the following day.

That dramatically shorter prognosis appears to have changed everything.

Luna explained that she originally intended to wait until August but ultimately moved her death forward because she no longer felt safe or comfortable in her own body. She described worsening confusion, falls, profound apathy and emotional instability, saying the suffering had already become intolerable.

While neurologists specialize in the progression of Alzheimer's disease, MAID assessors determine eligibility under Canadian law based on whether a patient's condition is considered grievous and irremediable and whether their suffering has become intolerable. In Luna's case, it was the MAID physician's significantly shorter estimate—not her treating specialist's—that appears to have shaped the timeline of her remaining life.

Canada's MAID program has expanded substantially since it was first legalized. Patients whose deaths are not reasonably foreseeable can now qualify under the law if they meet other eligibility criteria, while parliamentary committees have also examined the possibility of extending eligibility to mature minors. Although sole mental illness remains temporarily excluded until March 2027, the country's assisted dying regime continues to evolve.

Recent controversies have only intensified scrutiny. Cases involving MAID assessments conducted in front of Tim Horton’s, reports of patients allegedly being offered MAID before other treatment options, and even recent academic proposals exploring organ retrieval as the cause of death during MAID procedures have prompted reasonable ethical concerns.

For Canadians, Luna’s story is a stark warning that a system sold as a tightly restricted last resort for the terminally ill has been steadily expanded into something far broader—and more dangerous—than what the public was originally told it would be.

PETITION: Help Not Homicide!

33,604 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
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Canadians need help, not homicide. Physician-assisted suicide has received a rebrand to end the stigma. It’s now called MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying) in an attempt to appear less sinister. What's worse, medical homicides are not only happening because someone faces imminent death due to a painful chronic illness. Now, Canadians can apply for many reasons, including mental health, poverty, debt, and even eating disorders. Canadians need proper care, not prompt dispatching at the hands of some overly eager medical professional. If you agree that medical assistance in dying is not a cure for depression, poverty, or despair, please sign this petition.

Will you sign?

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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  • ron hauck
    commented 2026-08-05 20:15:03 -0400
    What a sick and diseased society it takes to kill instead of helping!!
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-08-05 19:57:25 -0400
    This is a result of removing Christian principles from schools. People think we’re mere animals so it’s fine to put down a suffering person. These gools then put human beings asleep like an old pet instead of being an image barer of God.