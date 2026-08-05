TikTok star Rebecca Luna's MAID case fuels concerns over Canada's expanding euthanasia regime

Rebecca Luna, a 49-year-old TikTok creator from Victoria, B.C., documented nearly every step of her battle with young-onset Alzheimer's disease. In the final year of her life, tens of thousands of followers watched as she shared her declining health, her fears about the future, and ultimately her decision to die through Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

Canadian govt kills Rebecca Luna - for memory loss.



Livestreamed to 95K with a @gofundme. The media called it brave.



These MAiD killings are profitable for government.



The state saves $149M/yr by killing. (PBO,2020)



Make no mistake: You and your loved ones are on the list. pic.twitter.com/CVqIUq4rd5 — DonaldBest.CA * DO NOT COMPLY (@DonaldBestCA) July 29, 2026

Luna died on July 25, 2026, surrounded by family, leaving behind two daughters and reigniting debate over how Canada's assisted dying regime is being applied.

According to Luna's own videos, her neurologist told her she likely had five to seven years before requiring full-time care. However, after meeting with MAID assessors, she said she was told the quality of life she was willing to accept would likely last only one to two years, possibly less. She later revealed she had been approved for MAID and could undergo the procedure as early as the following day.

Rebecca Luna has now been put to death in Canada.



She was 49 years old, and leaves behind two daughters.



Three years ago she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. She had about five to seven more years before her cognitive ability declined dramatically, according to her… pic.twitter.com/BZ4s6S66N2 — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) July 25, 2026

That dramatically shorter prognosis appears to have changed everything.

Luna explained that she originally intended to wait until August but ultimately moved her death forward because she no longer felt safe or comfortable in her own body. She described worsening confusion, falls, profound apathy and emotional instability, saying the suffering had already become intolerable.

While neurologists specialize in the progression of Alzheimer's disease, MAID assessors determine eligibility under Canadian law based on whether a patient's condition is considered grievous and irremediable and whether their suffering has become intolerable. In Luna's case, it was the MAID physician's significantly shorter estimate—not her treating specialist's—that appears to have shaped the timeline of her remaining life.

Canada's MAID program has expanded substantially since it was first legalized. Patients whose deaths are not reasonably foreseeable can now qualify under the law if they meet other eligibility criteria, while parliamentary committees have also examined the possibility of extending eligibility to mature minors. Although sole mental illness remains temporarily excluded until March 2027, the country's assisted dying regime continues to evolve.

Recent controversies have only intensified scrutiny. Cases involving MAID assessments conducted in front of Tim Horton’s, reports of patients allegedly being offered MAID before other treatment options, and even recent academic proposals exploring organ retrieval as the cause of death during MAID procedures have prompted reasonable ethical concerns.

I wish I were making this up.



Yes, a 45-year-old man with Crohn's disease was approved for and received MAiD — Canada's government-sponsored assisted-suicide program — after a doctor assessed him for lethal injection right outside a Tim Hortons.



Thomas Dillon reportedly… pic.twitter.com/HoTU8GrB7l — Chris Goodwin (@ChrisGoodwin79) May 26, 2026

Reports of proposals to retrieve organs from MAiD patients before death raise profound ethical questions that Canadians should not dismiss.



These discussions underscore the importance of maintaining clear safeguards and ensuring that organ donation never compromises the value… pic.twitter.com/iXVdU9gX5B — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) July 23, 2026

For Canadians, Luna’s story is a stark warning that a system sold as a tightly restricted last resort for the terminally ill has been steadily expanded into something far broader—and more dangerous—than what the public was originally told it would be.