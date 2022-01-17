TikTok video backed by Victorian government encourages teens to get vaccinated WITHOUT parents' permission

It is difficult to believe, but the Youth Affairs Council of Victoria has created a TikTok video designed to promote ‘vax dates’ to teenagers.

“Live, Love, Jab for more cut dates in your life!” says the ad that aired on TikTok and Instragram last week.

Essentially, impressionable teenagers are encouraged to hook up with each other and attend secret Covid vaccines appointments where they get vaccinated without parental knowledge or consent.

The ‘Cute date ideas’ ad features a pair of girls discussing what to do now that lockdown is finished. This dystopian setup ends up with the masked girls being asked for their vaccine passports to get into a movie theatre when the younger of the pair says, “Um, my parents haven’t let me get vaccinated yet.”

“I mean, you’re over 14,” replies the other girl. “You don’t actually need to get their permission.” “I don’t?” “Wanna go do it now, go on a vax date?” “That sounds fun!”

The ad, which overtly encourages children to engage in medical procedures behind their parent’s back, has been viewed as a chilling encroachment of government control over the lives of children. The Youth Affairs Council of Victoria receives most of its funding from the Victorian Government Office for Equality and Youth and operates under the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

In an embarrassing gaffe, the older girl’s vaccine passport reveals her to be 46-year-old, spotted by Caldron Pool. This means that the Youth Affairs Council of Victoria has created an ad showing an adult dating a minor.

Several states are already being criticised for allowing minors between 12 and 17 to give permission for vaccination without parental consent if they are deemed to be ‘mature minors’ – something that appears to be a blanket statement to facilitate the vaccination of children without the knowledge of their parents. This comes on the back of a relentless government-funded marketing campaign aimed at this age group.

“That means a health professional assesses whether someone in this age group understands the information relevant to the decision to be vaccinated and the effect of that decision,” reads the Victorian state website. A near identical message also appeared on a NSW Health memo.

In case there was any doubt that the government is deliberately trying to vaccinate children against the express wishes of their parents, a spokesperson for NSW Health clarified, “It [the change to mature minors] is to ensure a small number of children, aged 14 and 15, who may have difficulty getting consent can have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”