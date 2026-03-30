Tim Hortons lobbied to replace Canadian workers — now it’s time to replace them

Tim Hortons says they can’t find workers. Meanwhile, Canadian kids can’t find jobs, and instead of fixing that, Tim Hortons went to Ottawa asking for permission to replace them.

In a May 27, 2024, lobbying letter to then immigration minister Marc Miller, Tim Hortons admits: “without international workers and international students... business would struggle immensely.”

Then comes the ask: raise the Temporary Foreign Worker cap from 20% to 30%.

That’s nearly one in three workers not being Canadian — but they didn’t stop there. The company also pushed for a dedicated food service immigration stream with a pathway to permanent residency, locking in a permanent replacement workforce.

At the same time, they want international students working up to 30 hours a week — hours that used to belong to Canadian teenagers trying to get their first job.

And here’s the most infuriating part: Tim Hortons openly admits these jobs matter. They say these jobs help “develop a wide range of skills and build promising careers” and serve as “a stepping stone to integrate into our country.”

Exactly. That’s why those jobs used to go to Canadian kids.

Instead, youth unemployment is climbing, with nearly one in five young Canadians struggling to find work. Entry-level jobs, the first rung on the ladder, are disappearing.

Strip away the corporate language and it’s simple: lower wages, replace local workers, and lock in a dependent labour pool.

No jobs for our kids? No money from us. It’s time for a boycott.