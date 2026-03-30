Tim Hortons lobbied to replace Canadian workers — now it’s time to replace them

Tim Hortons openly admits its entry-level jobs matter, pitching them as a way to “develop a wide range of skills and build promising careers,” all while shutting young Canadians out and demanding an increase to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 30, 2026   |   Activism   |   1 Comment

Tim Hortons says they can’t find workers. Meanwhile, Canadian kids can’t find jobs, and instead of fixing that, Tim Hortons went to Ottawa asking for permission to replace them.

In a May 27, 2024, lobbying letter to then immigration minister Marc Miller, Tim Hortons admits: “without international workers and international students... business would struggle immensely.”

Then comes the ask: raise the Temporary Foreign Worker cap from 20% to 30%.

That’s nearly one in three workers not being Canadian — but they didn’t stop there. The company also pushed for a dedicated food service immigration stream with a pathway to permanent residency, locking in a permanent replacement workforce.

At the same time, they want international students working up to 30 hours a week — hours that used to belong to Canadian teenagers trying to get their first job.

And here’s the most infuriating part: Tim Hortons openly admits these jobs matter. They say these jobs help “develop a wide range of skills and build promising careers” and serve as “a stepping stone to integrate into our country.”

Exactly. That’s why those jobs used to go to Canadian kids.

Instead, youth unemployment is climbing, with nearly one in five young Canadians struggling to find work. Entry-level jobs, the first rung on the ladder, are disappearing.

Strip away the corporate language and it’s simple: lower wages, replace local workers, and lock in a dependent labour pool.

No jobs for our kids? No money from us. It’s time for a boycott.

Sign the pledge to Boycott Tim Hortons!

270 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
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They told the government they can’t find workers — but Canadian kids can’t find jobs!

In a lobbying letter to Immigration Minister Marc Miller, Tim Hortons admitted its business would “struggle immensely” without international workers, while pushing to raise foreign worker caps, expand international student work hours, and create a permanent pipeline of labour — all for the very entry-level jobs that once helped young Canadians build skills, earn their first paycheque, and start their futures.

At a time when youth unemployment is rising and opportunities are shrinking, Tim Hortons is replacing local workers and lowering their standards.

If a company won’t hire Canadians and instead lobbies to replace them, Canadians can and must respond.

SIGN THE PLEDGE:

"I pledge to boycott Tim Hortons — no coffee, no breakfast — until Tim Hortons commits to hiring Canadians and investing in our next generation."

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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COMMENTS

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-30 19:09:51 -0400
    I’ve boycotted Tim Horton’s for years. I refuse to eat there.