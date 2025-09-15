Tim Hortons loves to wrap itself in the Canadian flag, but why won't they hire Canadians?

Canadian companies hiring temporary foreign workers is out of control. The summer job is merely a memory, part-time jobs for students are vanishing. And meanwhile, the unemployment rate is a shocking 7.1%.

So why are so many companies — profitable companies with revenues in the billions of dollars — hiring temporary foreign workers?

Well, it’s strictly business, baby. Companies can pay temporary foreign workers less money. And these people are far more “compliant” than “domestics” given the prospect of losing one’s job likely means a trip back home.

Meanwhile, temporary foreign workers see this opportunity as a means to become permanent residents and eventually full-fledged citizens.

It might be win-win for corporations and temporary foreign workers. But it is a losing proposition for taxpaying Canadian citizens who want to work.

People are not amused. A recent Abacus Data poll indicates that 44% of Canadians want to see the temporary foreign worker program scrapped given the high unemployment rate — especially among young people.

And even though Canada’s biggest foodservice company is Tim Hortons — a company that loves to wrap itself in the Canadian flag — Timmy’s (which is now owned by multinational corporation Restaurant Brands International) is actively seeking temporary foreign workers rather than Canadians. Every penny counts, it would seem. Shameful.

We recently visited a Tim Hortons at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Yonge Street in north Toronto.

According to the federal government’s job bank, this franchise is taking advantage of the temporary foreign workers program. One ad posted in July of this year indicated it was seeking to hire someone at a rate of $36/hour. Apparently, this store could not find a Canadian willing to work for $36/hour and therefore needed a temporary foreign worker for the position.

Does anyone believe that? If you do, then we have some beachfront property for sale in Saskatchewan…

The manager at this store was very evasive when we asked questions. We left our contact information hoping to speak to the franchise owner, but at time of writing, never heard back. It also appeared that the lion’s share of the staff at this Tim Hortons restaurant was from the Philippines.

Our next stop was the palatial head office of Tim Hortons in downtown Toronto. Even though this company has an entire media relations team, nobody would receive us. Cowards.

Tim Hortons may be making money hand over fist (RBI’s revenue jumped 5.4% in 2024 compared to the previous year). But it clearly has a public relations problem given its strategy of shunning Canadians.

After all, when a growing number of Canadians now refer to this chain as “Singh Hortons” rather than “Tim Hortons”, that’s a problem.

Meanwhile, the NHL legend the chain is named for must be rolling in his grave…