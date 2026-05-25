Tim Hortons pushes to hire 10,000 Canadians, citing decline in temporary foreign workers

After facing long-term controversy over its use of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program, Tim Hortons has launched a campaign to hire 10,000 “new, local team members” across Canada.

On today’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid welcomed the change, saying the company has “draped themselves in the cloak of Canadiana and patriotism for far too long,” given how far they have shifted from including Canadian workers in their operations.

“They’re not doing this because they want,” Sheila warned, “because it’s the right thing to do to address the youth unemployment crisis in this country after years of… bringing in a slave underclass that drives down our wages and then drives up the cost of everything else.”

Instead, Tim Hortons’ reason for this latest campaign is that the number of foreign workers is declining. It also conveniently coincides with news of Dunkin’ Donuts’ return to Canada, noted Sheila.

“If Dunkin’ Donuts walks in the door and says, ‘You know what, we’re going to hire just Canadians. You won’t find our name on the LMIA [Labour Market Impact Assessment] database…’” she said, “If Dunkin’ Donuts walks in the door and says that, man, Tim Hortons is in for a world of hurt.”

It’s a start. No corporations should be relying on temporary foreign workers for service jobs when unemployment is as high as it is — especially youth unemployment. https://t.co/on6Bafvr5y — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 25, 2026

Andrew Lawton, MP for London, Ontario, took to X to comment on the news, stating that the campaign is “a start” and also drawing a connection between overreliance on TFWs and the youth unemployment crisis.

Jamil Jivani, MP for Bowmanville—Oshawa North, reacted similarly, writing, “This is good news. But we must ask, why weren’t they already doing this?”

This is good news. But we must ask, why weren't they already doing this? Why did big corporations and Liberal politicians tell us that Canadians don't want to work? And who else is using the temporary foreign workers program but doesn't actually need it? pic.twitter.com/IHh2Z36WVH — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) May 25, 2026

Sheila also reminded viewers of the dominant narrative up until now, in which companies like Tim Hortons and their lobby groups argued that young Canadians didn’t want the jobs that TFWs were taking.

“So all of a sudden you’ve found ten thousand young Canadians who aren’t lazy, after you maligned them in such a way?” asked Sheila. “Give me a break.”