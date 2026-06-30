Tim Hortons employee punched by her supervisor and forced to leak through pants while menstruating
“I leaked through my pants and he wouldn’t let me go home, not even to change,” says a terrified whistleblower, revealing abuse, retaliation, and corporate gaslighting in the workplace.
Tim Hortons corporate claims it “never knew,” but a 22-year-old worker in Havelock, Ontario, says she was beaten, humiliated, and denied basic human needs on the job.
Madison, who says she openly disclosed her learning disability on her resume and has difficulty multitasking, was punched in the arm four times by a supervisor identified as Amonjot.
“My one supervisor, she punched me in the arm four times because people kept coming in through drive-thru to order things,” Madison said. “I asked her why she punched me, and she said it was out of rage.”
The assault left bruises, and when Madison reported it to owner Stephan and warned she would press charges if it happened again, he threatened her with termination because management “needs” the supervisor, according to a detailed May email from her mother.
Madison’s mother described the Havelock location as “disgustingly run,” accusing Stephan of prioritizing money over employees, allowing supervisors to yell at staff in front of customers, cutting hours as punishment, and ignoring health and safety complaints that were not issues under the previous owner.
In one instance, Madison’s hours were slashed from 25–28 per week to just 7–11 after she tried to self-advocate.
Even more disturbing is the repeated denial of bathroom access. While menstruating, Madison asked to use the restroom.
“I was menstruating, and I told him I need to go to the bathroom. He said that I can wait,” she recalled. “I leaked through my pants, everything, and he wouldn’t let me go home. Not even to change, because I had to finish my shift.”
On another occasion she warned a supervisor: “I’m going to the bathroom now or else I’m just going to wet myself. And then you’ll have to send me home because I’m not working in it.”
Tim Hortons head office, responding to detailed questions about the allegations of physical assault, verbal abuse, bathroom denial and retaliation, claimed this was the “first time” they had “learned of this.” The company stated the punching incident was “addressed the same day,” that no one is aware of any bathroom restrictions, and that requests to leave shifts early for health reasons are always honoured.
Though Madison continues to work at the location, she was visibly terrified when I first spoke to her on her way to work earlier this month. Management immediately questioned her about what she had said to me and warned her not to speak to media.
She admitted then, and confirmed again now, that she had stayed silent out of fear of being fired on the spot.
Head office later accused me of forcing Madison to speak by blocking her on the sidewalk and refusing to let her by. The response focused on defending corporate image rather than protecting a vulnerable employee with a disclosed disability.
Madison said she would not have come forward without external support because she feared losing her only job in a town with few options.
“I’d be afraid of losing my job,” she stated plainly.
Through the Help Madison campaign, funds are being raised via GiveSendGo to replace any potential lost income she may suffer as a result of her whistleblowing, provide free legal defence if retaliation escalates, and connect her with employers who will treat her with basic dignity.
Madison hopes her decision to speak out will ultimately encourage others and let them know that they’re not alone. “I’m hoping to help others… and maybe it will help other people get out of the bad situation that they are in,” she said.
A young woman with a learning disability was punched, humiliated, and denied bathroom access while bleeding through her clothes.
Tim Hortons says it does not tolerate abusive behaviour, yet Madison’s account, backed by her mother’s complaints and visible injuries, tells a different story.
Here is how Rebel News is helping — and how you can too:
1. Help Madison — Give what you can directly to Madison through GiveSendGo. Your support will show her that she is not alone, that whistleblowers deserve protection, and that vulnerable workers deserve dignity.
Help Madison (GiveSendGo)
Madison is a disabled 22-year-old Canadian who says she was abused, humiliated, and silenced while working at a Tim Hortons in Havelock, Ontario. Rebel News is crowdfunding to help replace any income she may lose after coming forward and to support her as she looks for safe, respectful work.help madison (GivesendGo)
2. Donate to Madison's legal fund — If the bullying escalates, we want Madison to have access to a top-notch employment lawyer at no cost to her. Your donation makes that possible.
3. Sign the pledge to boycott Tim Hortons — Send a clear message to Tim Hortons that Canadians will not stand by while vulnerable workers are abused, silenced, and discarded.
If you are an employer in the Havelock area who can offer Madison a safe, respectful job opportunity, please reach out to [email protected].
Thank you for standing with Madison.
Related News
Follow Rebel News' ongoing coverage of the Help Madison campaign and the broader Tim Hortons investigation below.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor