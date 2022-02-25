'Time for America to be free again': U.S. trucker 'People's Convoy' to Washington D.C. is underway

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Days after the Trudeau government in Canada invoked the Emergencies Act to end the trucker-led "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa, truck drivers in the United States have begun a similar convoy to Washington D.C. ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1 to protest continued COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

The U.S. trucker convoy, named the "People's Convoy" by organizers, hopes to reclaim liberties that have been stripped away in the name of COVID-19.

The U.S. convoy recently arrived in Kingman, Arizona after departing 300 miles west of Kingman in Adelanto, California. The convoy will now continue east to New Mexico as it makes its way toward Washington D.C.

The number of truckers in the convoy has grown exponentially since leaving California, with more and more vehicles joining along the way.

The truckers are seeing huge levels of support as they make their journey. Folks are flying American flags, Canadian flags, and even a new flag that seems to be a half-American flag, half-Canadian flag.

All in all, these mandates seem to be very, very unpopular.